Metro’s special inauguration SmarTrip cards won’t feature Trump

The cards, which sell for $10 and provide unlimited Metro access the day of the inauguration, feature an image of the White House against a red-white-and-blue flag backdrop.
Notably absent? Any reference to the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States: Donald Trump.
The 2013 and 2009 inauguration-edition SmartTrip cards both featured a smiling image of President Barack Obama.
In an emailed statement to WTOP, Metro said it requested permission to use a photo of Trump but didn’t receive a reply from his campaign. “Due to the long lead time to produce the cards, the new pass commemorates the national celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration,” the agency stated.