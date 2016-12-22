Metro’s special inauguration SmarTrip cards won’t feature Trump

The cards, which sell for $10 and provide unlimited Metro access the day of the inauguration, feature an image of the White House against a red-white-and-blue flag backdrop.

Notably absent? Any reference to the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States: Donald Trump.

The 2013 and 2009 inauguration-edition SmartTrip cards both featured a smiling image of President Barack Obama.

In an emailed statement to WTOP, Metro said it requested permission to use a photo of Trump but didn’t receive a reply from his campaign. “Due to the long lead time to produce the cards, the new pass commemorates the national celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration,” the agency stated.

Read more