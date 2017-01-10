Mexican Agents Arrest American Suspect in Shooting of U.S. Official

A U.S. citizen suspected of involvement in the brazen daylight shooting of a U.S. consular official in the Mexican city of Guadalajara was arrested on Sunday, the government said.

The unnamed man will be extradited to the United States, where his legal status will be determined, Mexico’s foreign ministry and attorney general’s office said in a joint statement.

A video posted online by the consulate in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city, shows the shooter on Friday afternoon appearing to wait for the official’s car to pull up to a parking lot barrier before firing directly at the driver and then fleeing.

A source told Reuters the consular official had been shot in the chest.

