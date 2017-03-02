Mexican Official Climbs Border Wall In Protest Of Trump

Image Credits: Charles Ommanney/Getty Images.

A Mexican official climbed on top of the U.S. border wall Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Brualio Guerra, a deputy for the Meixcan state of Queretaro and a member of the ruling PRI party, filmed himself on top of a nearly 30 feet tall wall on the border of Tijuana and San Diego.

It’s not clear how Guerra got on top of the wall and he didn’t film himself crossing over to the U.S. The Border Patrol and the State Department had no comment regarding Guerra straddling the border wall.

In the video, he said it was easy to climb the wall, and thus “unnecessary” and “absurd” to build a wall that costs $15 million for this reason. The Mexican official goes on to urge greater cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico to improve the quality of life in both countries.

Read more


