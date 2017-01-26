Mexican President: Mexico Doesn’t Believe In Walls

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto responded Wednesday to President Donald Trump’s executive order calling for the construction of a border wall by saying Mexicans “don’t believe” in walls.

President Peña Nieto said in a video posted to Twitter that he has also told Mexico’s foreign minister to reinforce protections for their citizens abroad. The Mexican president added that the 50 Mexican consulates in Mexico will work to protect the the rights of Mexican citizens.

Peña Nieto lamented the construction of the wall, saying that it will further divide the U.S. and Mexico. President Trump said Wednesday that the wall would benefit Mexico as it would curb the flow of Central American migrants going through the nation seeking to get to the U.S.

