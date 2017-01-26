A showdown is taking place in Texas over sanctuary cities as Governor Abbott is threatening to not only stop state funds to the newly elected Travis County Sheriff but is seeking legislation to remove from office, with civil and criminal penalties, any official who defies state law and establishes sanctuary cities.

The Sheriff has stated that she will refuse to inform ICE about foreign citizens who commit serious crimes with only 3 exceptions.

And, the number of Californians wanting to secede from the US is now up to 1/3.

Will there be a CalExit?

More importantly, will there an AmExit?

Also, a bill has been introduced to get the US out of the UN.

