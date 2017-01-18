Miami Beach Man used Social Media for Trump Death Threat, Police Say

A Miami Beach man is accused of using his Twitter account to threaten the life of President-elect Donald Trump.

According to a Miami Beach police arrest report, Dominic Joseph Puopolo, 51, made the threat Monday.

After signing into his Twitter account, Puopolo posted a video that said, “This is the 16th of January 2017, I will be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President elect Trump today,” the arrest report said.

Puopolo was seen leaving a Subway sandwich shop on Washington Avenue and detained by Miami Beach police.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

NBC Thugs Beat Anti-Clinton Protestor Wearing Rape T-Shirt

NBC Thugs Beat Anti-Clinton Protestor Wearing Rape T-Shirt

Hot News
Comments
Roger Stone: John Lewis Should Apologize To Transformational President Donald Trump

Roger Stone: John Lewis Should Apologize To Transformational President Donald Trump

Hot News
Comments

Snoop Dogg Dares ‘Uncle Tom-A** N*ggas’ To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration [VIDEO]

Hot News
Comments

Majority Say Trump Would Have Won Regardless of Russian Election Hacking

Hot News
Comments

Planned Parenthood Failed to take Sex Trafficking Seriously after Infamous Sting, Ex-employee Says

Hot News
Comments

Comments