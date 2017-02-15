Michael Moore Calls For Hillary to be Installed as President, Wants Trump Arrested

In a deranged Facebook rant, far-left film maker Michael Moore has called for Hillary Clinton to be installed as president and failing that, the presidential election to be held all over again.

Moore cites a New York Times report that he states proves, “Campaign officials and Trump associates made repeated contacts and calls with Russian intelligence during the YEAR leading up to the election.”

“It’s what we all suspected. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what was going on: TRUMP COLLUDING WITH THE RUSSIANS TO THROW THE ELECTION TO HIM,” rants Moore.

In reality, the NY Times report is yet another rehashed hodge podge of unsubstantiated claims made by unnamed sources which actually admits that the FBI found no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

However, Moore thinks that the allegations are serious enough to warrant the complete reversal of the election result.

He calls for the judicial system “to rule either that the President is the winner of the popular vote OR the election must be held over.”

At the very least Moore is demanding immediate impeachment charges against Trump if he refuses to resign to “halt all actions being taken by an illegitimately elected government”.

Moore also called for Trump to be arrested, claiming (with no evidence) that Trump ordered General Flynn to talk to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak (which wouldn’t even constitute an arrestable offense if it were true).

Moore’s unhinged screed is yet another example of how Trump derangement syndrome has run wild. Instead of listening to people like Rahm Emanuel who insists Democrats must “take a chill pill” and play the long game and appeal to American voters with actual policies, Moore and his ilk are still unable to accept the fact that they lost the election – over 3 months later.



