Michael Savage Calls For Congressional Investigation Into Subversive Leftist Groups

Talk-radio host Michael Savage is calling on Congress to investigate “subversive,” left-wing groups he believes are trying to destroy America.

Savage, who recently met with Trump for about an hour at the president’s club Mar-a-Lago in South Florida, on Friday told the listeners of his nationally syndicated show, “The Savage Nation,” he wants to see an investigative committee focus on groups that may be engaged in “espionage, treason, sedition or sabotage.”

He named the ACLU, Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Southern Poverty Law Center as among the organizations that should be probed, calling billionaire activist George Soros the “head of the snake” that is funding many of the most subversive groups.

“There is an ongoing war to bring this nation to its knees — or, yet, to its belly, as a matter of fact, and destroy us completely — being done by subversive groups, which have names, which have leaders, which have funding,” he said Friday.

“Unless they are exposed, we just will not see our agenda of borders, language and culture enacted.”

