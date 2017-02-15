Michael Savage: Old World Order Wants Perennial Friction With Russia

Michael Flynn is a “scapegoat,” contends talk radio host Michael Savage in the wake of the outspoken national security adviser’s resignation.

“The old world order wants perennial friction with Russia,” Savage told WND ahead of his nationally syndicated radio show Tuesday, “The Savage Nation.”

Flynn resigned late Monday after reports he had given Vice President Mike Pence “incomplete information” about his discussions in late December with the Russian ambassador to the United States regarding sanctions.

Pence, based on information from Flynn, had told media Flynn did not discuss sanctions with the ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak.

Savage noted that President Obama was caught on a hot mic telling outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that Vladimir Putin should give him more “space” because Obama would have more “flexibility” to work with Russia after his re-election in 2012.

“Was there an outcry by the Lilliputians in the media then?” Savage asked.

“I see the demonization of Putin, Russia and Flynn as part of a campaign by neocons, the intel community and Democrats who want constant antagonism with Russia,” he said.

“It’s like firemen who start fires to justify their jobs.”

