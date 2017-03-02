Michigan Only State that Allows Police to have Sex with Prostitutes during Investigations

Image Credits: RT.

Michigan has a law on the books that grants the police immunity from prosecution if they’ve had sex with a prostitute during an investigation.

Michigan is the only remaining state we know of which still grants that immunity, but that might change.

Bridgette Carr, a professor and director of the Human Trafficking Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School, is working with Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland, to draft a bill that would get rid of that exemption.

Carr first became aware of the exemption a couple of years ago, when Hawaii was “phasing out their exemption.”

