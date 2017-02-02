Milo Yiannopoulos, the campus of UC Berkeley, and the First Amendment are under siege.

Wednesday night a protest against the scheduled 8:00 pm speech of libertarian gay activist and Breitbart Technology Editor turned violent, spiraling into a ‘shelter in place’ order by campus officials.

UC Berkley released this statement regarding the events.

“The violence was instigated by a group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest. The decision to cancel the event was made at about 6 p.m., and officers read several dispersal announcements to a crowd of more than 1,500 protesters who had gathered outside the student union, where Yiannopoulos was to speak. He immediately was escorted from the building and left campus.”


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Soros Insider Demands Military Overthrow Trump

Soros Insider Demands Military Overthrow Trump

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Conway: Media Is "Emboldening" Violent Rioters

Conway: Media Is “Emboldening” Violent Rioters

U.S. News
Comments

Leftist Actress Calls for Military Overthrow of “Fascist” Donald Trump

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Prominent Leftists Defend, Justify Violent Riot at UC Berkeley

U.S. News
Comments

Hollywood Director Tweets Threat To Trump Supporters After Berkeley Riot

U.S. News
Comments

Comments