Milo Yiannopoulos, the campus of UC Berkeley, and the First Amendment are under siege.

Wednesday night a protest against the scheduled 8:00 pm speech of libertarian gay activist and Breitbart Technology Editor turned violent, spiraling into a ‘shelter in place’ order by campus officials.

UC Berkley released this statement regarding the events.

“The violence was instigated by a group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest. The decision to cancel the event was made at about 6 p.m., and officers read several dispersal announcements to a crowd of more than 1,500 protesters who had gathered outside the student union, where Yiannopoulos was to speak. He immediately was escorted from the building and left campus.”