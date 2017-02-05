Milo Yiannopoulos will return to Berkeley to give his speech

Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California system, has got a new nightmare on her hands. Having already failed to protect the right of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at the University of California, Berkeley, she is now on notice that she has a second chance to meet those who openly proclaim their disruptive intent with sufficient force to uphold the civil rights of Milo and those who want to hear him.

Yesterday,

Milo Yiannopoulos made an announcement Saturday morning that may have members of the East Bay up in arms all over again. He says he is planning on returning to Berkeley to give the speech he was unable to deliver earlier this week when chaos broke out over his appearance. “I’m planning to return to Berkeley to give the speech I was prevented from delivering,” Yiannopoulos said in a Facebook post. “Hopefully within the next few months. I’ll keep you posted.”

Napolitano, along with the Mayor of Berkeley, Jesse Arreguin, failed to request adequate assistance to prevent the violence that had been signaled by Leftists who cannot survive an airing of contrary views.

Evidently, officers were issued orders and/or lacked equipment that could have prevented the violence that caused cancellation of the lecture. Water cannons are made for the purpose of breaking up violent mobs before they can do their worst. If the Campus police or Berkeley PD lack the equipment, there must be other agencies that have water cannons.

The masked, uniformed, armed thugs who marched onto the Berkeley campus could have been thwarted much earlier. They were already violating the law, and should have been ordered to disperse. As the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, Napolitano ought to have been supremely qualified to understand and overcome the threat.

