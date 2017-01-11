Ministry of Truth: Facebook Launches 'Journalism Project' to 'Improve Media'

Facebook has launched its so-called ‘Journalism Project’ as a way for the social media giant to further bolster its position as a news media organization and promote what it determines to be real news.

Part of the project would focus on “improving its storytelling formats such as Live, 360, and Instant Articles,” Facebook stated Wednesday.

“We want to work with publishers to build products that enable them to tell better stories, connect with their audiences in richer ways and support emerging business models for publishers,” Facebook VP of global operations and media partnerships Justin Osofsky said.

Facebook also said that it would begin working with third-party organizations like left-leaning Snopes.com to “promote news literacy” and to “flag” what it deems to be fake news to help users discern what’s trustworthy and what’s not, effectively making the decision for its users.

In other words, Facebook said it will be the decider and arbiter of truth and reality.

“To combat fake news, Facebook has partnered with a shortlist of media organizations, including Snopes and ABC News, that are part of an international fact-checking network led by Poynter, a nonprofit school for journalism located in St. Petersburg, Florida,” reported Business Insider last month.

In light of Buzzfeed and CNN’s recent epic failure publishing a hoax report from 4chan about President-elect Trump being compromised by Russia, Facebook’s credibility is also on the line because it widely disseminated that fake story in its news feed, prompting the company’s fact-checker Poytner to save face by condemning the “irresponsible” publication.

“Publishing an entirely unvetted document is a significant departure from the way editors of most significant publications would define the role of reporting,” they wrote.

As we’ve reported, mainstream media and Facebook are scrambling to remain relevant after losing all credibility attacking Trump leading up to the election, and are doubling down in their attempts to invert reality to serve their fake narrative.