Today is MLK day, which is why partisan hacks like Chuck Todd & John Lewis picked a twitter war with Trump over the weekend.

Bernie Sanders is rising above the partisan hacks, saying he will attend the inauguration and that talk of the Trump Presidency being “illegitimate” is “just words”.

Maybe it’s because Sanders saw the DNC, Hillary & the mainstream media hack the nomination and remembers Lewis pretended Sanders wasn’t involved in the Civil Rights Movement as Lewis conveniently forgets the involvement of the founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) — on the side of the KKK.