Today is MLK day, which is why partisan hacks like Chuck Todd & John Lewis picked a twitter war with Trump over the weekend.

Bernie Sanders is rising above the partisan hacks, saying he will attend the inauguration and that talk of the Trump Presidency being “illegitimate” is “just words”.

Maybe it’s because Sanders saw the DNC, Hillary & the mainstream media hack the nomination and remembers Lewis pretended Sanders wasn’t involved in the Civil Rights Movement as Lewis conveniently forgets the involvement of the founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) — on the side of the KKK.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Alex Jones: Obama's Hypocritical Press Conference on the 'Free Press'

Alex Jones: Obama’s Hypocritical Press Conference on the ‘Free Press’

U.S. News
Comments
Journalists Warned to Prepare For Ferguson-Style Riots During Trump Inauguration

Journalists Warned to Prepare For Ferguson-Style Riots During Trump Inauguration

U.S. News
Comments

Bush 41 Can’t Make Inauguration, Tells Trump Sitting Outside Could ‘put me six feet under’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Jobs Boom Continues Before Inauguration Day

U.S. News
Comments

John Kerry to Skip Trump Inauguration

U.S. News
Comments

Comments