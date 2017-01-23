As the annual celebration of Black History Month looms, America is in the midst of a heated debate about racism and police brutality.

In light of this hostile environment, fomented by social justice warriors and aided by pundits and politicians, including the so-called “first black President” Barack Obama, InfoWars reporter Ashley Beckford (@actually1ashley) interviewed people in Harlem New York City, asking whether or not they think that the non-violent civil rights advocate, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., would have supported Black Lives Matter.