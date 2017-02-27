Molecule Stops Fatal Pediatric Brain Tumor

Northwestern Medicine scientists have found a molecule that stops the growth of an aggressive pediatric brain tumor. The tumor is always fatal and primarily strikes children under 10 years old.

Every year, about 300 children under the age of 10 years old in the U.S. develop a tumor referred to as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

“This tumor kills every single kid who gets DIPG within one year. No one survives,” said the study’s first author, Andrea Piunti, a postdoctoral fellow in Shilatifard’s lab in biochemistry and at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

The study will be published February 27 in Nature Medicine.

