MORE FAKE NEWS: CIA agents 'say there may be more than one tape of sexual nature'

The CIA believes Russia may hold more than one recording of a sexual nature involving Donald Trump, it has been reported.

The President-elect and the Kremlin have denied the explosive, if unverified, allegations made in a dossier believed to have been compiled by a former British spy that Russian intelligence agencies have compromising material about Mr Trump.

A BBC reporter who made enquiries to the CIA about the allegations said he received a message from the agency saying they had more than one source for the claims, which they regarded as “credible”.

“There was supposedly more than one tape, not just video but audio, more than one date, and not just in Moscow but in St Petersburg as well,” said Paul Wood in a live broadcast from Washington.

Mr Trump has branded the leaked document’s claims, which include lurid allegations that he was filmed in a Russian hotel room engaging in activities of a sexual nature, “fake news”.

