More People Die on January 1st Than Any Other Day of the Year

The first two weeks around Christmas and the New Year seem to be the most dangerous, as a study by the University of California showed deaths spike during this period.

The research, reported by The Daily Mail, found that the day you’re most likely to die of natural causes is the first of the new year, Jan 1.

While many studies have already shown an increase in deaths related to self harm, accidents and homicide around the holidays, none were linked to natural causes of death, which refer to people dying of illness, old age and disease.

Read More