More than 12,000 tweets have called for Trump's assassination since the inauguration

More than 12,000 tweets have called for President Donald Trump’s assassination since he was inaugurated two weeks ago, according to Dataminr statistics.

Social media users like Zachary Benton, 24, of Ohio have already been charged with threatening the president, while Madonna came under fire for saying she wanted to ‘blow up’ the White House during the Women’s March in Washington DC.

Former Secret Service special agent Tim Franklin told Mashable that the agency was likely to look for repeated threats, specific details of any possible attacks, and other trends before launching an investigation.

Donald Trump became the first US president to enter office with less than a 50per cent approval rating, according to Gallup polls.

A Dataminr search of the keywords ‘assassinate Trump’, revealed more than 12,000 posts on Twitter since January 20, Mashable reported.

Read more