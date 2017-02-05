Morgan Freeman: 'Trump has to be a good president... What I see is a guy who will not lose'

In a new interview, actor Morgan Freeman shared his unique perspective on President Donald Trump. During the 2016 campaign, Freeman was an outspoken Hillary Clinton supporter. But his views on the new president might come as a surprise to many.

The interview with AARP Magazine covered a variety of topics ranging from Freeman’s time in the United States Air Force to his views on the late Nelson Mandela. Perhaps the most interesting topic, though, was a brief discussion of the current state of American politics. When asked about his views, Freeman said:

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff. We just have to find out how we land. I’m not scared, though. I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”

During the presidential campaign, Freeman threw the full force of his fame behind Clinton. He narrated campaign ads and a biographical video that played before Clinton’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention. Freeman even went so far as to defend Clinton’s trustworthiness during an interview on CNN, saying:

“She’s just going on with that legacy that she’s inherited during the amount of time she’s been in politics, which is a long time. I think this is just made up stuff, you know. It’s political hogwash.”

Read more

RELATED: President Trump Will Not Betray You

