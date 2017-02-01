Moscow Trains Anti-Trump US Radicals - CNN's Putin/Trump Link Debunked

NEW YORK – A story reported this week by INFOWARS gives President Trump a tremendous advantage in dealing with Vladimir Putin and Russia.

The story also exposes the “Fake News” behind the narrative advanced by Hillary Clinton that Putin supplied Wikileaks with emails Russia hacked from John Podesta’s emails.

The violent anti-Trump protests and disruptive demonstrations aimed at shutting down Trump rallies during the 2016 presidential campaign and the Trump inaugural on January 20, 2017, were covertly organized by several U.S.-based Marxist-Leninist groups whose top operatives have ties to Russia through Putin’s “Anti-Globalist Movement” headquartered in Moscow.

This has been thoroughly documented by New Zealand-based activist filmmaker and conservative political commentator Trevor Louden, in a new 22-minute documentary, “America Under Siege: Civil War 2017,” published on YouTube.“The covert leadership of the violent anti-Trump protest movement traces back to U.S.-based groups like Workers of the World and Freedom Road Socialist Organization,” Louden told INFOWARS.com in an exclusive Skype interview from his office in New Zealand.

“Both the Workers of the World and the Freedom Road Socialists are funded by the Anti-Globalization Movement in Russia, AGM, led by Russian businessman Alexander Ionov,” he continued. “The Anti-Globalist Movement in Russia is really an anti-American organization that brings radicals on both the right- and left-wings to Moscow for seminars and conferences in the attempt to build an anti-American international organization that today is heavily involved in backing the anti-Trump protest movement.”

Putin’s Russian Anti-Globalist Movement

The purpose of the Anti-Globalism Movement in Russia on the surface appears identical with those Americans opposing the economic globalization of international trade agreements, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership that President Trump ended with an executive memorandum Monday, on the third day of his presidency.

At a deeper level, socialists in groups like Socialist Alternative – a radical anti-Trump organization with branches in 50 American cities – identifies globalism control of governments by multi-national corporations operating across borders to the detriment of the international working proletariat. “We believe the Republicans and Democrats are both parties of big business,” the Socialist Alternative proclaims under the hashtag #ResistTrump, “and we are campaigning to build an independent, alternative party of workers and young people to fight for the interests of the millions, not the millionaires.”

“We’ve all heard the complaints from Hillary Clinton camp that Trump was backed by the Russians, and if that’s true Putin has been playing a double game because Putin’s Anti-Globalist Movement is supporting some of the leading militants in the United States who are organizing the anti-Trump protests,” Loudon said. “Leaders of the Workers of the World and Freedom Road Socialists are being paid by Putin to travel to Moscow, so they can be indoctrinated into the Russian Anti-Globalism Movement and return to the United States where they are trained to lead the anti-Trump protests, with the strategy to create chaos.”

U.S. anti-Trump radicals trained in Moscow

Loudon’s new documentary features radical U.S. organizers like Tom Michalak, a Workers of the World youth leader, an active leader of the anti-Trump movement in New York Detroit, who traveled to Moscow in 2014 as a guest of the Russian Anti-Globalism Movement. In a clip shown in the documentary, Michalak explains his host visiting Moscow in 2015 was Alexander Ionov. Also featured was Joe Iosbaker of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, who was also a guest of the Russian Anti-Globalist Movement meeting in 2014, and again in 2015.

As noted by Politico Magazine in an article published on March 13, 2016, Iosbaker was a lead organizer in the March 11, 2016 anti-Trump demonstrations that involved fights between Trump supporters and demonstrators that caused Chicago police to cancel a Donald Trump rally over concerns attendees at the event could not be kept safe.

On the documentary, J. Michael Waller, a national security expert who previously held the position of Walter and Leonore Annenberg Professor of International Communication at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C., explained, “Russia’s strategy now is not the same as Russia’s strategy in previous decades when Russia wanted to promote an ideology and get people to support that ideology. The Russian strategy today is to create chaos.”

“So, because Russia today cannot today challenge the United States militarily, Russia can challenge us politically by promoting chaos.”

Loudon identified the socialist group DisruptJ20 as one of the main organizers of the violent street protests that attempted to disrupt Trump’s Inauguration. “On Friday, January 20, 2017, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as President of the United States,” the DisruptJ20 website notes. “We call on all people of good conscience to join in disrupting the ceremonies. If Trump is to be inaugurated at all, let it happen behind closed doors, showing the true face of the security state Trump will preside over.

“It must be made clear to the whole world that the vast majority of people in the United States do not support his presidency or consent to his rule.”

In his interview with INFOWARS.com, Loudon stressed a major purpose of his 22-minute documentary was to provide evidence the leadership of the anti-Trump movement in the United States is heavily communist or socialists with ties to Putin’s Russia.

“We wanted to show that people connected to Putin are leading the anti-Trump movement in the United States because very few Americans have any idea this is happening,” Loudon continued.

“Trump has to realize the efforts of the left as seen in the Workers of the World Party and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization are serious in that their goal is to create major civil unrest on American streets,” Loudon emphasized in conclusion. “We can expect to see in future months more riots and violent protests from the radical left aimed at creating an impediment to Trump implementing his agenda.”

“Few conservatives today appreciate the extent to which Putin and radical groups in Russia are behind that radical agenda in America.”