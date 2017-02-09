Most Government Workers Could Be Replaced By Robots, New Study Finds

A study by a British think tank, Reform, says that 90% of British civil service workers have jobs so pointless, they could easily be replaced by robots, saving the government around $8 billion per year.
There are “few complex roles” in civil service, it seems, that require a human being to handle.
“Twenty percent of public-sector workers hold strategic, ‘cognitive’ roles,” Reform’s press release on the study says. “They will use data analytics to identify patterns—improving decision-making and allocating workers most efficiently.