Most Government Workers Could Be Replaced By Robots, New Study Finds

Image Credits: PIRO4D/Pixabay.

A study by a British think tank, Reform, says that 90% of British civil service workers have jobs so pointless, they could easily be replaced by robots, saving the government around $8 billion per year.

The study, published this week, says that robots are “more efficient” at collecting data, processing paperwork, and doing the routine tasks that now fall to low-level government employees. Even nurses and doctors, who are government employees in the UK, could be relieved of some duties by mechanical assistants.

There are “few complex roles” in civil service, it seems, that require a human being to handle.

“Twenty percent of public-sector workers hold strategic, ‘cognitive’ roles,” Reform’s press release on the study says. “They will use data analytics to identify patterns—improving decision-making and allocating workers most efficiently.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Amazon’s New Robot-Run Supermarket Will Phase out Human Employees

Amazon’s New Robot-Run Supermarket Will Phase out Human Employees

Science & Tech
Comments
Scientists Discover "Lost" 8th Continent

Scientists Discover “Lost” 8th Continent

Science & Tech
Comments

Newly Discovered Gecko Has an Interesting Way to Beat Its Prey

Science & Tech
Comments

Astronomers Find Black Hole That Has Taken More Than a Decade to Eat a Star

Science & Tech
Comments

Twitter Removing Core Functions, Banning Alt-Right to Create Liberal Safe Space

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments