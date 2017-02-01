Mother of Man Killed by Illegal Attacks Pelosi Over 'Sanctuary Cities'

Laura Wilkerson, whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant, confronted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a CNN town hall event where she criticized sanctuary cities for disavowing federal immigration laws.

Wilkerson, known as the ‘Angel Mom’ after being featured in a powerful anti-illegal immigration ad run by Donald Trump, took Pelosi to task on Tuesday night.

“There are over 300 cities in this country that are sanctuary cities, like San Francisco, and you’re not only choosing to disavow a law, but you are adding sanctuary to people who come there and disavow the law,” Wilkerson said to Pelosi. “In 2010, one of the illegals murdered my son. He tortured him, he beat him, he tied him up like an animal, and set him on fire.”

“And I am not a one-story mother.”

“This happens every day because there are no laws enforcing the border,” she continued. “We have to start giving American families first.”

Wilkerson then presented Pelosi with a hypothetical scenario in which she had to choose between one of her children and tell them that they’re expendable for a foreigner to have a better life.

“I do want to say to you, that in our sanctuary cities people are not disobeying the law,” Pelosi responded. “These are law-abiding citizens.”

“It enables them to be there without being reported to ICE in case of another crime that they might bear witness to.”

Wilkerson wasn’t satisfied with that answer.

“Will my son’s killer get sanctuary from the law in your city once he’s out of jail?” Wilkerson shot back.

Pelosi said “of course not” and asked Wilkerson if her son was indeed killed in a sanctuary city.

Wilkerson said that the sanctuary city policy was a “spoken policy” at the time in Houston, Texas.

Wilkerson first made headlines after being featured in a Trump campaign ad called “Laura”, where she explains how her son was brutally tortured and killed by an illegal alien in 2010.

She has also appeared at Trump’s rallies with other “angel moms,” whose heartbreaking stories have mostly been ignored by the mainstream media.