Mother Whose Son Was Murdered by Illegal Immigrant Blasts Immigration Activist

Laura Wilkerson, whose son was murdered by an illegal immigrant, castigated an immigration advocate, Jose Antonio Vargas, on Wednesday night for saying that watching President Donald Trump sign an executive order on immigration was a “tough” day.

Martha MacCallum, the host of Fox News’ “The First 100 Days,” asked Vargas to explain why he described Wednesday as “tough” for him.

“Jose, I know that you said today was very tough for you,” she said. “Tell me why, and when you look at the fact that what he is talking about doing is enforcing laws that are already part of the federal legal canon of the country.”

Vargas explained how the person who killed Wilkerson’s son was an “outlier.”

Read more