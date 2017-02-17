MS-13 Recruiting Elementary Students in D.C. Area

Image Credits: Jan Sochor/LatinContent/Getty Images.

It starts early. WUSA9 learned Thursday, gang leaders are recruiting new members in a disturbing place: Elementary Schools.

“Oh grade-school. They’re recruiting in grade-school but generally 5th grade and on,” said Northern Virginia Regional Task Force Director Jay Lanham.

It may feel like their babies then but 5th grade and on, the time kids are starting to find themselves, has become a prime target age for MS-13 gang recruiting especially, according to Lanham.

His team is aiding the investigation into the gang-related murder of 15-year-old Alexandra Reyes-Rivas, the Montgomery County teen found dead in Springfield, Va. this past weekend.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

ICE: Raid Reports Fake News, Obama Grabbed 350% More

ICE: Raid Reports Fake News, Obama Grabbed 350% More

Globalism
Comments
5 Ways China Is Igniting a Coup Against Trump

5 Ways China Is Igniting a Coup Against Trump

Globalism
Comments

Illegal Alien Gang Member Files Suit Against DHS After ICE Arrest

Globalism
Comments

What Is Virtue Signalling?

Globalism
Comments

Farage Blisters EU Parliament, Forecasts 2017 Populist Surge

Globalism
Comments

Comments