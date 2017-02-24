Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
MSM Panics Over Comment Sections
Readers more influenced by comments than article itself
The Alex Jones Show -
February 24, 2017
Comments
The mainstream media is losing their minds as their comment sections are erupting in revolt.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
Fake News: Media Says Trump Supporters Waved Russian Flags at CPAC, Omit Fact it’s a Prank
U.S. News
Comments
University of Washington Declares Proper Grammar Is Racist
U.S. News
Comments
BUCHANAN: Is Secession a Solution to Cultural War?
U.S. News
Comments
Chicago Just Had Its Deadliest Day of 2017, Already Outpacing Last Year
U.S. News
Comments
‘Today’ staffer leaked infamous Trump tape that ruined Billy Bush: sources
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.