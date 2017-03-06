MSNBC Host Calls Trump Presidency ‘Fake’ and ‘Failed’

In an unprecedented on air outburst, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski slammed the Trump administration, saying that the President is carrying out ‘an extremely dangerous agenda’, and declaring that nothing will ever be the same again.

“I don’t know how anybody can defend this president – even if it’s their job,” the ‘Morning Joe’ co-host exclaimed after an interview with Trump officials.

“You’ve got to have a job after this. You’ve got to look in the mirror after this. Sarah Huckabee, or whoever is going to speak out next: You have to look in the mirror and think about this country after this is over. You need to think of the endgame here, because there is one at the rate we are going.” a panicked Brzezinski stated.

Brzezinski also attacked Trump’s advisors and staff, saying that they are “so poorly serving him.”

“The people who are closest to him, who are always there, are not teaching him anything about what is going to happen if you do A, B, or C,” Brzezinski urged, adding “They are pushing a strange far-right agenda that is going to threaten everything that this president might want to do – if he has any positive intentions.”

She singled out Steve Bannon, claiming that he is failing to brief Trump adequately and “has him reading Breitbart articles.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough also lambasted Bannon, accusing the strategist of not being a real conservative.

“Cozying up to Russia is not conservative. Putting out a budget that will blow an absolute hole in the national debt, another $10 trillion, is not conservative.” Scarborough declared.

The pair then suggested that Trump is attempting “to deflect from something much bigger, probably pertaining to Russia” with the wiretapping accusations.

After telling viewers that “we are all scared” about Trump’s actions, Brzezinski added “I had hope and an open mind and I have lost hope completely and my mind is closed. This presidency is fake and failed.”