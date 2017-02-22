MSNBC Host: 'It's Media's job to control what you think'

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski told viewers of Morning Joe Wednesday that President Donald Trump is “trying to undermine the media,” and that it’s the establishment press’s job to “control what people think.”

During the segment, Brzezinski’s co-host Joe Scarborough pointed out to the panelists how liberals are generally in disbelief that Trump “is doing what he said he was going to do.”

In response to Scarborough, Brzezinski replied, “Well, I think that the dangerous […] edges here are that [Trump] is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts.”

Brzezinski then entertained the possibility that if economic downturn were to unexpectedly occur it would somehow allow Trump to “control” people’s thoughts.

“If the economy worsens, [Trump] could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think.”

But “that is our job,” Brzezinski shamelessly admitted without hesitation.

Withal, Brzezinski’s co-panelists didn’t even bat an eye at her comments and carried on to further bash Trump.

“Trump is the enemy of the people for questioning the legitimacy of federal judges,” Scarborough said.

“[H]e sounds like Mussolini or Lenin which obviously causes concern that phrase right there makes him sound more like a dictator in training, when he sends Stephen Miller out and says, basically the president has absolute power, he shall not be questioned.”

And in what can only be described as an oxymoron, during the segment, Scarborough actually called for the “legalization” of illegal immigration.

“We have an economy, let’s face it, we have an economy that is built on illegal immigration,” Scarborough said. “We have an economy that is built on that. That is why I say why don’t you just legalize it?”

