MSNBC Host Suggests Trump May Start Killing Journalists

Will President Donald Trump start killing journalists because he pointed out Sunday the US is not “so innocent” and may have done some nasty things in the past?

Maybe, at least according to MSNBC’s Katy Tur.

From Newsbusters:

MSNBC took its fear mongering smears of the Donald Trump administration to a dark new low Monday afternoon when reporter Katy Tur suggested the president’s war with the media would start racking up actual casualties. During an interview with Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, a Republican, Tur suggested Trump would take a page from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s playbook and start targeting journalists for death. “As we know, there’s, since 2000, been a couple dozen suspicious deaths of journalists in Russia who came out against the government there,” Tur reminded the Senator before unscrupulously suggesting Trumps distaste for the media would escalate, “Donald Trump has made no secret about going after journalists and his distaste for any news that doesn’t agree with him here. Do you find that this is a dangerous path he is heading down?”

WATCH:

Speaking of “suspicious deaths,” Michael Hasting’s death was awfully suspicious. Same goes for Gary Webb.

How come CNN attacked those who questioned their deaths as “conspiracy theorists,” but now they regularly suggest “suspicious deaths” in Russia are actually assassinations carried out by Vladimir Putin?

All Trump’s comments were pointing out was the US has a history of assassinating people, specifically the CIA.

If a Democratic president pointed that out, CNN would be hailing him for “taking an honest look at our dark past.”

Because it’s Trump, they speculate it means he wants to go on a killing spree.

CNN is literally “fake news.”

No wonder they regret using the term so much.