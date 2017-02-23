MSNBC Slips: It's "Our Job" to "Control Exactly What People Think"

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski let the cat out of the bag, admitting on Morning Joe that the mainstream media serve as architects of intellectual reality for those still trapped under their spell.

After co-host Joe Scarborough explained that Trump supporters are not the least bit surprised by the President’s policies or actions – in stark contrast to the vehemently outraged corporate media entities who oppose him, Brzezinski revealed what the globalists fear most: Donald Trump is crashing through the lies and propaganda, and helping to return the power of true knowledge back to We the People.

“What Yamiche just said is what I hear from all the Trump supporters that I talk to, who were Trump voters and are still Trump supporters,” said Scarborough, continuing a statement made by show guest, Yamiche Alcindor. “They go, ‘Yeah, you guys are going crazy… What are you so surprised about? He is doing exactly what he said he is going to do.'”

A visibly flustered and frustrated Brzezinski responded, “Well, I think that the dangerous edges here are that he is trying to undermine the media, trying to make up his own facts. And it could be that, while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. And that is our job.”

“Yeah,” affirmed Scarborough, before moving on.

The mainstream media quietly declared war on the American people decades, if not centuries ago, but for the first time, they have met their match in Trump and his Basket of Deplorables, who no longer accept the status quo of lies and deception emanating from their “polluted vehicle.”

Trump: I'm changing CNN from "fake news" to "very fake news." pic.twitter.com/5ZRoDXdUNz — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 16, 2017

Shortly after President Trump’s inauguration, chief White House strategist told journalists, “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.”

“I want you to quote this,” he went on. “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

“You’re the opposition party, not the Democratic Party. You’re the opposition party. The media’s the opposition party.”

Recently deceased German journalist, Udo Ulfkotte, delivered a stunning interview with RT in which he revealed that corporate journalists are regularly instructed by governments and intelligence agencies (namely the CIA) on what (and what not) to report, how to report it, and even to run stories ghostwritten by intelligence operatives as their own work.

President Trump quoted Thomas Jefferson at his landmark rally in Melbourne, Florida, this past weekend –

“Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.”

