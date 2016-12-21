MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Works Double-Time To Make Berlin, Turkey Attacks NOT Seem Like Terrorism [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes really doesn’t want you to think that Monday’s tragedies in Europe — both the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany and the assassination of Andrei Karlov, Russian Ambassador to Turkey — have anything to do with terrorism or even Islam.

Hayes opened his Monday broadcast by first recounting the harrowing events in Germany that left 12 dead and nearly 100 injured before noting that authorities “have yet to determine if it was a deliberate attack and much less if it was terrorism.”

WATCH:

Hayes admitted that “ISIS and Al Qaeda have called for truck attacks and ISIS claimed responsibility for one such attack in Nice, France,” before criticizing Trump for calling a spade a spade.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Report: Obama Threatened Putin With WAR Over Election Hacking Conspiracy Theory

Report: Obama Threatened Putin With WAR Over Election Hacking Conspiracy Theory

World News
Comments
EU Pushes Gun Control in Response to Islamic Terrorism

EU Pushes Gun Control in Response to Islamic Terrorism

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Women in Vienna to get ‘anti-rape’ pocket alarms on New Year’s Eve

World News
Comments

Berlin market attack: Police searching for Tunisian man after finding ID in truck – reports

World News
Comments

Merkel Ally Demands Revision of Refugee Policy Following Berlin Terrorist Attack

World News
Comments

Comments