MTV Pulls Racist 'Resolutions for White Guys' Video Amid Outrage

MTV deleted its controversial ‘Resolutions for White Guys’ video after the network suffered severe backlash from viewers:

Here’s a copy of the video uploaded to YouTube after MTV deleted the original:

The original video, which received over 11,000 down votes compared to just 89 up votes, told “white guys” they could “do a little better in 2017.”

“Just because you have black friends doesn’t mean you’re not racist,” the video claimed. “You can be racist with black friends.”

“And feel free to take Kanye West, though. You guys can have him.”

West was targeted for meeting with President-elect Donald Trump last week.

Critics of the video called it racist for focusing entirely on skin color and for personally attacking white viewers.

“As an Irish person anytime someone insists all white people are privileged I just have to laugh,” one reddit user commented. “Try reading a history book about Ireland and you’ll hear all about a nation of white people who were anything but privileged.”

Here’s a transcript of the original video:

White male #1: Hey, fellow white guys!

Non-white male #1: It’s about to be a new year.

Black male #1: And there’s a few things we think you could do a little bit better in 2017.

[Title On-Screen: 2017 Resolutions for White Guys]

Non-white female #1: First off, try to recognize that America was never great for anyone who wasn’t a white guy.

Non-white female #2: Can we all just agree that Black Lives Matter isn’t the opposite of all lives matter? Black lives just matter. There’s no need to overcomplicate it.

White male #1: Also, Blue Lives Matter isn’t a thing.

Black male #1: Cops weren’t born with blue skin — right? I mean — yeah! They weren’t born blue.

White male #2: Stop bragging about being woke.

Non-white male #1: Stop saying woke.

White female #1: Learn what “mansplaining” is and then stop doing it.

White male #1: Oh, and if you’re a judge, then don’t prioritize the well-being of an Ivy League athlete over the woman he assaulted.

Black male #1: We all love Beyonce and yeah, she’s black, so of course she cares about black issues. I’m talking to you, Fox News.

Non-while female #2: Feel free to take Kanye West, though. You guys can have him.

Black male #1: You know what you did, Kanye.

White male #2: Nobody who has black friends says that they have black friends.

Black male #1: And just because you have black friends doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be racist with black friends.

Non-white male #1: Look, guys, we know nobody’s perfect.

Non-white female #1: But — honestly, you can do a little better in 2017.

White female #1: Some of you guys do a great job. Some of you don’t.

Black male #1: Please cause 2016 was bad. 2017 can’t be worse than this, alright? Cause this is bad.

