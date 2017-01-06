Skip to content
Murdered DNC Staffer’s Family Attorney Speaks to Infowars
Attorney claims to have received multiple strange calls in the past few weeks
Infowars Nightly News -
January 6, 2017
Comments
The attorney representing Seth Rich’s family speaks out.
