Musicians ask Trump for Money Help after Grammys Bashing

President Trump’s political opponents in the music industry would like his help in at least one regard: The laws that govern who makes money off of music.

“The Recording Academy, together with America’s music makers, call on the president and Congress to help keep the music playing by updating music laws, protecting music education, and renewing America’s commitment to the arts,” Neil Portnow, the president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, said during the 2017 Grammy Awards Sunday night.

The appeal demonstrated how the business side of the music industry will have to grapple with the reality of Trump’s victory, following an evening dotted with political attacks on Trump from the artists themselves. It was also a savvy attempt to use the spectacle of the Grammys as an opportunity to win grassroots political support for the artists’ running fight with the radio companies who broadcast their music.

