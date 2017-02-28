Muslim Group Offers $15,000 for Beheading of ‘Moderate’ Islamic Scholar

A Muslim organization has placed a $15,000 bounty on the head of an Islamic scholar deemed guilty of spreading false teachings about the faith.

Specifically, the All-India Faisan-e-Madina Council has called for the beheading of scholar Tarek Fatah, seen as too “moderate,” and will pay $15,000 to anyone who can do it.

His crime?

From the Hindustan Times:

“‘Tarek Fatah is conspiring to disrupt harmony between Hindus and Muslims. He is as an agent of our enemies. He must be stopped at any cost and our organisation will pay Rs 10,00,786 to any person who will decapitate him,” said Moeen Siddique, head of the council. “‘He and his programme are being funded by foreign enemies of our country and the government must initiate an inquiry against him,’ Siddique said.”

Fatah is a Canadian national who hails from Pakistan. He holds secular views of many principles of Islam. For instance, Fatah doesn’t believe the burka is required wear for women, the Hindustan Times reported.

“‘In his programme, he claims that it is not required to wear a burqa and terms triple talaq as haram. Muslims must not listen to his advice and come forward against him,’ said Siddique.”

Still, as Robert Spencer of Jihad Watch notes, just because a Muslim group finds Fatah moderate doesn’t make it so.

Spencer writes: