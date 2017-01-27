Muslim Women's March Organizer Attacks Female Genital Mutilation Survivor Hirsi Ali: I Would Take Her 'Vagina Away'

Linda Sarsour, the executive director of the Arab American Association of New York who was co-chair of the Women’s March protesting against Donald Trump, calls herself a “racial justice & civil rights activist.”

Right.

Sarsour is the same woman who tweeted one of the most vile attacks on a woman in the history of Twitter in 2011, when she targeted the heroic and outspoken champion of Islamic women seeking freedom, Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

Hirsi Ali was forced to suffer female genital mutilation when she was five years old in Somalia. Sarsour tweeted this:

screenshot

After the 9/11 attacks, Hirsi Ali reexamined Islam, which she publicly renounced in 2002. She soon received death threats, but she countered by running for Parliament in the Netherlands in 2003, where she won a seat in the Dutch Parliament. The consistent death threats, especially the assassination of Theo Van Gogh, for whom she had written the script for Submission, forced her to go into hiding.

