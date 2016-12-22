Eyewitnesses to Muslim YouTuber Adam Saleh being kicked off a Delta Airlines flight at Heathrow said he was removed for pumping his fist in the air and shouting, not because he was speaking Arabic as Saleh claims.

The New York Times and other outlets have suggested that Saleh’s treatment could have been an instance of Islamophobia, but the prankster clearly intended to get kicked off the flight in order to create a hoax video.

“He stood up and started shouting, putting his fist in the air, shouting something that sounded remotely Arabic for no reason, sat down, a few minutes passed and he was up again….he did it three times until eventually people said no,” one female passenger told ABC 7.

Another eyewitness said Saleh’s behavior made passengers feel “uncomfortable”.

These accounts, along with Delta’s official statement which backs them up, clearly suggests that Saleh was ejected for being loud and aggressive, not merely for speaking Arabic.

No less than 20 passengers complained about Saleh, suggesting that he was actually kicked off for being loud and causing a disturbance rather than speaking Arabic.

Saleh also acknowledged in his own video that passengers had complained about him swearing, before then making the leap that they were upset about him speaking Arabic.

Saleh has a history of producing prank videos involving planes.

Earlier this month, Saleh lied about another incident involving an airliner when he claimed he smuggled himself onto a plane in a suitcase for a one hour journey from Melbourne to Sydney.

Tigerair Australia subsequently rebuked Saleh, pointing out that they had footage of Saleh boarding the aircraft in the usual way, and that his stunt was a complete hoax from start to finish.

