Mystery as NATO Auditor General is found shot dead in suspicious circumstances

Image Credits: express.co.uk.

According to reports, Yves Chandelon, the 62-year-old auditor general of NATO was found miles away from both his home and office.

His body was found in the Belgian town of Andenne, 62 miles away from his home in Lens on December 16.

According to local newspaper reports Mr Chandelon was the registered keeper of three weapons however the gun found at the scene did not belong to him, it has been claimed.

And more bizarrely it has been reported locally that the gun which killed him was found in the glovebox of the vehicle.

