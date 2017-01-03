MYSTERY: Did CNN air footage from video game during Russia hack report?

An eagle-eyed CNN viewer is claiming the third-place cable news network aired fake footage from a popular video game during a report on alleged Russian hacking.

Here’s the clip:

CNN broadcast the report and featured video of it — complete with a still image of the code — on its website:

cnn-russia-hack-website-screen-grab

It only lasted about two seconds, but a Reddit user says the footage of the archaic screen with code is actually from a video game called “Fallout 4.”

As BGR reports:

In Fallout 4 — as well as Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas — the player can hack computers to gain information or unlock doors and safes. It’s performed like a word puzzle, where the player has to find a specific word in a huge mess of letters and random characters. It’s simple but fun, but it has absolutely nothing in common with actual hacking, which is what makes it perfect for mainstream news viewers.

Here’s the evidence “Poofylicious” posted on the social site:

cnn-russia-hack-reddit

Note the red arrows for comparison purposes.

So did CNN really use footage from a video game?


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Video: Columbia University Students Support Female Genital Mutilation

Video: Columbia University Students Support Female Genital Mutilation

U.S. News
Comments
Associated Press Compares Trump’s Courier Proposal To Bin Laden’s

Associated Press Compares Trump’s Courier Proposal To Bin Laden’s

U.S. News
Comments

US Construction Spending Hits More than 10-year High in November

U.S. News
Comments

Assange: Obama Is ‘Obviously Trying To Delegitimize Trump’

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: Obamacare Must Be Repealed AND Replaced At The Same Time

U.S. News
Comments

Comments