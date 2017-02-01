Nancy Pelosi Caught On Hot Mic: ‘Tell Them You’re A Muslim’ [VIDEO]

A hot microphone picked up House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi instructing a Democratic congressman to tell a crowd of anti-Trump protesters that he is a Muslim.

Pelosi’s slip-up took place in front of a group of protesters demonstrating outside the Supreme Court against Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

WATCH:

Pelosi ceded the microphone to Indiana Rep. Andre Carson, whom she introduced as a “Muslim member of Congress.”

“Greetings from the great state of Indiana. I’m Congressman Andre Carson!” Carson said, prompting Pelosi to badger him. “Tell them you’re a Muslim,” Pelosi mumbled. “Tell them you’re a Muslim.”

Carson complied. “Not only do I represent Indiana’s seventh congressional district very proudly,” he said, “but I happen to be a Muslim and a former police officer.”

H/T Free Beacon


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Gorsuch was confirmed unanimously in 2006

Gorsuch was confirmed unanimously in 2006

U.S. News
Comments
Kaine: Democrats Have to 'Fight in the Streets' Against Trump

Kaine: Democrats Have to ‘Fight in the Streets’ Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Attack ‘White Male’ Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

U.S. News
Comments

DoJ’s Sally Yates Wanted Muslim Refugees, Not Christians, Says Source

U.S. News
Comments

White House: Trump Will Enforce LGBTQ Workplace Protections

U.S. News
Comments

Comments