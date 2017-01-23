NASA Asks Public Where to Take Jupiter Site Images

Juno spacecraft is scheduled to take its next close flyby of Jupiter on Feb. 2

NASA is calling all space enthusiasts to help decide picture locations for Juno’s next flyby of Jupiter. This is the first time NASA is inviting public to select all the pictures to be taken during the forthcoming close approach. This task is usually done by teams of scientists themselves.

People can participate in the project through voting which will start Thursday, January 19 and will continue till January 23. Juno spacecraft will point its camera, called the JunoCam, towards only those sites which will get the most votes.

