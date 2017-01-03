NASA Reveals Plan for Housing Astronauts on Mars

NASA’s plan to send astronauts to Mars within the next few decades still faces several challenges before humans can actually set foot on the red planet.

One of the most significant problems is providing shelter for human explorers on the planet that can safely house them for long periods of time in a completely alien environment.

Now, researchers think they have come up with a potential building material that could be the solution to many of the problems associated with Martian living conditions: ordinary ice.

