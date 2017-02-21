NASA to Host News Conference on Discovery Beyond Our Solar System

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, like many science-driven U.S. government agencies, has felt under siege in the first weeks of Donald Trump’s administration. A “rogue NASA” Twitter account has even launched, calling itself the “unofficial ‘Resistance’ team of NASA.”

But morale is probably pretty high at the space agency anyway — thanks to breakthrough “new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets.”

NASA’s official announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday.

Exoplanets are “the major hope for life elsewhere in the universe, since many have been found that resemble our own Earth and could have the building blocks of life,” Britain’s The Independent points out.

