Humans have sent spacecraft to the moon, Mars and even distant interstellar space, but could we send a spaceship to the scorching sun?

The answer is yes, and it’s happening soon.

In 2018, NASA plans to launch the Solar Probe Plus mission to the sun. Earth is about 93 million miles from the sun, and Solar Probe Plus is slated to get within 4 million miles of the blazing star.

