NBC News Incorrectly Says Criminals Can Legally Manufacture Their Own Guns

Image Credits: Public domain.

NBC News ran a segment during their Nightly News program last week that incorrectly said criminals can legally manufacture guns for their own personal use.

“This is a real gun and anyone can buy it, no background check required,” Jeff Rossen, NBC News national investigative correspondent, said as the segment opened. “It’s perfectly legal.”

In an accompanying piece on the NBC News website titled “Loophole Lets Criminals Buy Untraceable ‘Ghost Guns’ Online,” reporter Lindsey Bomnin claimed that because the guns in question are unfinished when shipped to the customer it is legal for anyone, including criminals, to legally finish the manufacturing and assembly of the guns.

“The guns are built from kits and arrive in pieces, so under existing law, when they’re shipped, they aren’t guns,” Bomnin wrote. “When assembled by their buyers, they’re lethal—and legal.”

