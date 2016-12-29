The Internet’s renaissance of media , living on a revolutionary platform that has exponentially boomed since it was conceived at UCLA on October 29, 1969, is yet again under attack.

This bane to the New World Order and adversely, a voice of humanity simply disseminating the truth behind the mainstream media’s governmental facade, must be controlled and centralized if the power structure is to remain .

So while America innocently celebrated the holidays under threat of attack by the shadowy hordes of jihadists crossing our borders, America’s shadow government buried a time bomb in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, relegating control of the free press to what is being dubbed the State Department’s Ministry of Truth.


Soros: Trump is a "Would Be Dictator" Who Threatens the New World Order

Pro-White Genocide Professor Given No Punishment Despite Saying Massacre of Whites 'A Good Thing'

