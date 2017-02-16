Neo-Con Bill Kristol Backs Deep State Over Trump

Neo-con Bill Kristol, the editor-at-large for the Weekly Standard, announced his support for the deep state over President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Kristol took to Twitter to announce that, while he supports “normal democratic and constitutional politics,” he still prefers the unelected deep state to Trump.

Obviously strongly prefer normal democratic and constitutional politics. But if it comes to it, prefer the deep state to the Trump state. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 14, 2017

He was quick to compare the turmoil surrounding Flynn’s resignation, as well as the decision of Andrew Puzder to withdraw from consideration as Secretary of Labor, to the controversy surrounding Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

I was merrily Tweeting this morning, and hadn't seen President Trump's Tweet storm. I'm not so merry anymore. We're in Nixon 1973 territory. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 15, 2017

Flynn's resignation seems a bit like Watergate. Democrats, media & the IC went after Nixon, and in some ways unfairly. Still, he was guilty. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 14, 2017

Not content to merely show his opposition to the rule of law by endorsing the actions of the rogue deep state, Kristol once expressed support for open borders by suggesting Americans were “decadent, lazy, spoiled” and needed to be replaced by foreign workers.

“Look, to be totally honest, if things are so bad as you say with the white working class, don’t you want to get new Americans in?” he asked during a discussion with the American Enterprise Institute.

“You can make a case that America has been great because every — I think John Adams said this — basically if you are in free society, a capitalist society, after two or three generations of hard work everyone becomes kind of decadent, lazy, spoiled — whatever.”

During the presidential election, Kristol made no secret of his dislike for Trump and the decision by a majority of Republican primary voters to reject his preferred neo-con candidates.

“I gather Donald Trump said I’m a loser. I’ve won some and I’ve lost some, but one thing I’ve always tried not to be is a roaring jackass,” he tweeted during the campaign.

In an effort to derail Trump’s candidacy and hand the election to Hillary Clinton, Kristol supported Evan McMullin, a former CIA agent who also worked for Goldman Sachs.

McMullin recently took to Twitter to label President Trump a “domestic enemy” who “appears to have been co-opted by America’s greatest adversary.”