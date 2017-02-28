Netflix CEO: Our Future Audience May Be AI Lifeforms

Twenty to fifty years from now, when “you’re starting to get into some serious AI,” Reed Hastings isn’t sure whether Netflix is going to be entertaining you or entertaining the artificially intelligent bots.

The Netflix founder and CEO opined on the future during an interview on stage at Mobile World Congress here.

“What’s amazing about technology is it’s really hard to predict,” he says. “What we do is try to learn and adapt rather than try to commit to one particular view of what’s going to happen. And if virtual reality takes off we’ll adapt to that, if it becomes contact lenses that have amazing powers we’ll adapt to that.”

Hasting’s appearance at the mobile industry’s signature trade shindig was largely focused on Netflix’ experiences globally. Last January, Netflix expanded to 130 countries and is now just about everywhere, with one big exception — China. About half of Netflix’s nearly 100 million streaming members are international.

