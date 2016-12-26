New Dinosaur Discovery May Explain the Evolution of Bird Beaks

What could a dinosaur with teeth and a toothless dinosaur with a beak possibly have in common? Well, paleontologists say they could actually be the same species.

And that could tell us a lot about how that dinosaur lived throughout its life, and perhaps even yield clues into the evolution of different diets.

The 19 dinosaur skeletons in question were unearthed in the Gobi desert in China.

When paleontologists pulled the 160-million-year-old bones out of the ground, they quickly realized they might have something special on their hands.

That’s because some of the dinosaurs’ jaws had teeth, some just shallow depressions that may have been tooth sockets, and some had no evidence of teeth but looked like they probably had a keratinous beak in life.

