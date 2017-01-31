New FCC Chair Vows to Shrink Industry Regulations

The new Republican chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, vowed to pare back outdated commission regulations, but declined to say if he will move quickly to overturn the Obama administration’s landmark net neutrality rules.

One top priority is “to remove unnecessary or counterproductive regulations from the books,” Pai told reporters Tuesday after he chaired his first meeting. “We want to make sure that our regulations match the realities of the modern marketplace.”

Pai, who was tapped by President Donald Trump this month to run the FCC, in December vowed to take a “weed whacker” to unnecessary FCC rules. He opposed many rules imposed by the Obama administration, including net neutrality, broadband privacy and media ownership limits.

The net neutrality rules bar internet access protections from slowing consumer access to web content. Internet providers fear net neutrality rules make it harder to manage internet traffic and make investment in additional capacity less likely. The Republican-controlled Congress is also considering rewriting the net neutrality rules.

